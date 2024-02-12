Africa: Afcon Awards - Troost-Ekong Wins Player of the Tournament [see Full List]

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has been crowned the best player of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) rolls out awards to deserving players.

Troost-Ekong scored three goals in the tournament as he led Nigeria to a second-placed finish at the AFCON.

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the award of the Goalkeeper of the tournament after his heroics to power the Bafana Bafana to a third-placed finish.

Equatorial Guinea's Emilo Nsue, who right from the group stage nicked 5 goals. got the Golden Boot award.

Cote D'Ivoire coach Emerse Fae won the coach of the tournament after leading his side to AFCON glory.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa, however, won the Fair Play award.

AFCON Awards 2023 Full List

Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams - South Africa

Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue - Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala - Angola (4 goals)

Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed - Egypt (4 goals)

Man of the competition

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

William Troost-Ekong - Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra - Ivory Coast

Best Coach award

Emerse Faé - Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023 Winner: Ivory Coast

Hosts Ivory Coast won the trophy following some early challenges in the campaign. They staged a stunning comeback to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the competition's final. Franck Kessie and Haller scored goals for the winning team. The Super Eagles' score sheet included William Troost-Ekong.

AFCON 2023 Runners-up: Nigeria.

The Nigeria's Super Eagles finished as runners-up. After taking the lead in the first half, Nigeria struggled to maintain possession of the ball and were constantly tested by Ivory Coast's onslaught.

AFCON 2023 Third Place: South Africa

Ronwen Williams' exploits secured third place for the Bafana Bafana. They won the penalty shootout over DR Congo.

Vanguard News