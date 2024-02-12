Nigeria: Ekiti Kidnapped Pupils - I Planned to Terminate My Life If My Grandchildren Were Not Released - - Grandma

12 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti--The grandmother of the released kidnapped pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Mrs. Dorcas Ojo, yesterday, disclosed that she had planned to ingest poison, if her three abducted grandchildren were not released by the kidnappers.

Ojo said she had already bought and kept in a safe place, product having the capacity to terminate her life, had it been that her three grandchildren were not freed by their abductors.

Mrs. Ojo spoke with newsmen at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, after the pupils had undergone treatment and allowed to go back home at Eporo-Ekiti.

It will be recalled that five pupils of the nursery/primary school, three teachers and a driver of the Apostolic Faith School were abducted on their way back home at Eporo-Ekiti.

She said the grandchildren were living with her and had been in the hospital with them since government brought them there.

Also, state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, said: "We are here today from the place of joy, happiness and excitement.

"As a government, with the release of the children and having had them properly treated by various teams from management here in the Teaching Hospital on Ekiti State, we would be returning them to their community."

