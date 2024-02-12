Nigeria: Afcon - 'Close Your Church,' Yule Edochie Knocked Over Fake 'Prophecy'

A popular Nigerian actor and self-acclaimed pastor, Yul Edochie, has been criticised after his "prophesy" about the AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast turned out to be false.

Nigeria and Ivory Coast had slugged it out in the AFCON finals on Sunday, but the Super Eagles lost by 2-1.

A goal from Nigeria's captain, William Troost-Ekong followed by two goals from the Ivorian's captain Frank Kessie and their striker Sebastian Haller decided the tournament in favour of the Ivorians.

Edochie had predicted that Nigeria would win the game handily and avoid a penalty shootout.

"There will be no penalty shootout in today's match. Ivory Coast will be easily defeated by Nigeria," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Recall that Edochie recently claimed that he was called by God and he unveiled an online ministry called True Salvation Ministry.

Internet users lambasted him and urged him to stop his ministry after his forecast proved to be incorrect.

In response to the post, below are some reactions by Nigerians.

According to @succi_collections: "Oga, we nor need your prophecy abeg."

@official queendee said: "And then what should we think now. For the second time you have prophesied lies"

@mazilucky_ said: "Nobi to begin report this man page???"

@officialexnel said: "Man of God pls delete delete delete"

@blitzfoodstore_more said: "Prophet sir, you didn't fire prayer well"

@hairbyfirstlady said: "Ride on son of man"

@iam_baron said: "With due respect sir close down ur church."