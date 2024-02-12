Nigeria: 'You Made Us Proud', Mbah Congratulates Impressive Super Eagles

12 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their good showing at the 2023 African Cup of Nations where they lost slimly to the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, in the final match, saying they made the nation proud nevertheless.

"Not many people gave the Super Eagles any chance going into the tournament, but they surged all the way to the final.

"The exploits of the Super Eagles underscores what we can achieve as a nation when we stand together as we have done for weeks that the tournament lasted; and it is my hope that the largely young national team builds on the successes of the tournament, and that as a nation we build on the national concord and purpose displayed in the course of AFCON 2023. Hold your heads high, the Super Eagles, for you made us proud," Mbah stated.

