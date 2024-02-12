Nigeria: More Nigerians, Customers to Benefit From Axa Mansard Promo Extension

AXA Mansard Insurance, a member of AXA, has extended its two promotional schemes, AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double Promo, till June 2024.

The company said that the decision is to allow more Nigerians and its customers whose policies are still active also benefit from the promo offerings.

AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double are designed for the third party and comprehensive motor insurance categories.

According to the company, when customers buy or renew their comprehensive insurance policy under the Double-Double scheme, such customers will get free fire insurance for their home to the tune of the vehicle sum assured.

That is, if a customer insures his/her car with AXA Mansard for two million naira, for example, he/she will get free fire insurance for their home too.

On the other hand, under the Awoof Xtra promo scheme, customers who buy or renew their third party motor insurance from AXA Mansard will also get gifts ranging from vouchers to phones, airtime, and other amazing prizes.

Speaking on the promo extension, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said the objective of the promotions is to get more Nigerians to protect themselves and build resilience against uncertainties.

She said that extending the promo period till mid-year would give more people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits and consequently contribute to the need for increased insurance penetration in the country.

"We are very passionate about this and a cause that we have deliberately pursued with our regulators and other industry stakeholders. We have invested in it over the years, so extending the promo duration is to further show our unwavering commitment.

It is in line with our purpose as a company, it is consistent with our value of customer first, and it fits very well for the economic realities of this time," Adebisi explained.