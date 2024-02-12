Nigerian-British UK Minister, Badenoch, Arrives Abuja On Working Visit

United Kingdom Minister for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, has arrived in Nigeria on a three-day visit.

A statement by Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer and Comms Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, Ndidiamaka Eze, said the visit would deepen the UK-Nigeria partnership.

During her visit, Badenoch alongside the Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Helen Grant, will have meetings with the Federal Government, state governors as well as British and Nigerian business leaders and investors.

"Through these meetings, she will explore current and potential investment and trade activities from education to infrastructure and energy projects, with a potential to create thousands of jobs.

"Minister Badenoch will look to further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership, remove barriers to trade and investment, grow business between the two countries, and ensure the City of London's enabling role for international business is more accessible to Nigeria," the statement read.

Before this visit, Badenoch in the heat of her quest to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in 2022, made headlines when she took a swipe at Nigerian politicians and accused them of using public funds for their private matters.

Speaking on her growing-up years in Nigeria, she said the country's politicians have a knack for making promises and failing to keep those promises.

"I am running for prime minister because I am ambitious. I am ambitious for our country and for our party. I chose to be the conservative MP to serve and choose this country because here, I can be free and do anything I want to be here," she said.