Nigeria: Mosop Reiterates Commitment to Oil Resumption, Devt of Ogoniland

In line with its earlier declaration on January 4, to mark the 32nd anniversary of Ogoni Day, the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has reiterated its position to allow for oil resumption in Ogoni.

This, the group said, would be premised on the development of the oil producing area to cushion the untold effect of oil pollution and devastation caused by oil companies over the years.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, weekend, while addressing the Central Committee of MOSOP at the organisation's national secretariat in Bori Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, urged the Ogoni people not to be distracted by those who were exploiting their conditions for personal gains.

He noted that MOSOP would not falter on the push for the operationalization of its proposed Ogoni Development Authority, ODA, being an acceptable pathway that guarantees a win-win for all parties, including the Ogoni people, the Federal Government and the oil industry.

He said: "Nobody should deceive you, the good life we seek can only be achievable when our resources are properly deployed into building infrastructure, creating jobs, providing security and transforming the entire Ogoni.

"But we must also be vigilant to protect our people from the exploitation and lies flying around. We must protect our people from saboteurs, whose only interest is to keep the people in perpetual poverty after three decades of struggling for a good life."

Nsuke urged the people to support the development process and not give room to enemies, who are currently benefiting from the conflicts and would wish to truncate the development initiatives.

He noted that the struggle against Shell was led by MOSOP and fought by the people and the people should be allowed to reap the benefits.