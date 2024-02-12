Nigeria: Bedesiegha Bridge Rehabilitation - Delta Govt Faults N-Delta Ministry's Claim

Delta State Government has picked holes in the plan by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, to take credit for the rehabilitation of the failed Bedesiegha Bridge, along Bomadi Road in the state.

Addressing journalists at the project site, weekend, state Commissioner for Works, Highways, and Urban Roads, Reuben Izeze, said it was mendacious and an attempt to swindle the Federal Government for anyone to lay claim to a project not done by them.

Izeze visited the site with his counterpart in the Ministry of Works, Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; member representing Patani Constituency, Emmanuel Sinebe and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Fred Edafioghor.

He explained: "The approach to the bridge was eroded by flood in 2022 and the Delta State government awarded this remedial work in December 2022, with a six-month completion period, which was not feasible because of another round of flood that made the place inaccessible.

"The water rose almost on top of the bridge, so an emergency alternative route was created to at least take care of light vehicles below 20,000 tonnes.

"The governor was particularly concerned because this road leads to five local governments and Bayelsa State and Niger Construction Company concluded work on the bridge since December 20, 2023, and it was subsequently opened up for use by the general public during the last Christmas.

"The main reason we are here today is that in the course of laying the asphalt in January, we discovered that certain persons had attempted to take credit for this job that was done by the Delta State government through the Niger Cat Construction Company.

"The bridge was completed and opened up to the general public as at December 20, and because the contractor and our engineers had gone on break, these persons came with the flag of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and placed them on both ends of the bridge.

"By their action, they made it seem as if it was the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs that was responsible for the rehabilitation of the bridge, but that is actually not the case."