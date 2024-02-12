Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt Defends Market Relocation

Bayelsa State government has explained its decision for relocating Tombia market to a new site, saying it was to avert what happened at Jesse, Delta State, where a pipeline explosion claimed many lives sometime ago.

Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this at an emergency meeting, weekend, in Yenagoa with leaders of the traders association and representatives of the various units.

He said the former site of the market was sitting on a high pressure Shell oil pipeline known as the Kolo Creek to Gbarain Trunk Line, which posed a grave danger to the lives of those transacting business there.

His words: "The place you have been using is sitting on high pressure oil pipelines and that poses great danger to your lives. Many of you are familiar with what happened at Jesse in Delta State some time ago. We don't want that to happen here.

"Government has already acquired 42 plots of land for the new site of the market. Another 42 will be acquired to further expand it. The new location is government-owned. It is no longer community land. So, no community boys will go there to molest you."

In their presentations, Chairman of the Traders Association, Tombia Market, Mr. Nigeria Ewhrudje, and his Okutukutu-Etegwe Market division counterpart, Alhaji Dahiru Yahu, said the traders were ready to cooperate with government to relocate to the new site.

They, however, decried the situation where some of their goods were destroyed by security agencies at the market.