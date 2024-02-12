Nigeria: Re-Run - Nasarawa Assembly Swears in Two Lawmakers

The Speaker urged them to abide by the oath of office they have taken.

The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has sworn in two members who won the 3 February re-run elections.

They are Mohammed Omadefu (APC-Keana) and Musa Abubakar (NNPP-Doma South).

The Speaker performed the swearing-in during the House proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Congratulating the two lawmakers for retaining their seats, Mr Jatau urged them to continue to discharge their duties.

"First and foremost, I want to congratulate Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu of Keana constituency and Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar of Doma South constituency for winning their February 3 re-run elections.

"We are happy that you have retained your seats to represent your constituencies in this House," he said.

Mr Jatau urged them to abide by the oath of office they have taken.

The speaker also called on the people of their constituencies to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship by supporting Messrs Omadefu and Musa to succeed.

The speaker also called for sustained unity among members for the overall peace and development of the House and the State.

"We sincerely thank God for our unity. In this House, we are one family irrespective of our party affiliations.

"Let's continue to work together, live as one family for the overall development of this House and the State at large," he said.

Responding, Messrs Abubakar and Omadefu thanked God and their people for returning them to the House.

They also appreciated the speaker for his purposeful leadership and other members for their support and assured the speaker of their support to succeed.

They assured the people of their constituencies of their readiness to continue to provide more dividends of democracy to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 22 November 2023, the Appeal Court in Abuja declared the election of the Keana constituency inconclusive.

This nullified the election of Mr Omadefu, the majority leader of the House.

The court on 29 November 2023 also ordered a re-run election in one polling unit of Doma South Constituency, declaring the election of Mr Abubakar inconclusive.

NAN also reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission on 3 February conducted re-run elections in Keana and Doma local government areas respectively, with Messrs Omadefu of the APC and Abubakar of the NNPP retaining their seats respectively.