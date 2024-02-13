West Africa: We Won't Return to Ecowas - Niger Coup Leader

13 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

The head of military junta in Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has vowed that none of the three Sahel countries would rejoin the regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Gen. Tchiani made the vow in an interview he granted to RTN news channel in capital Niamey Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger January 28, announced their immediate withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

The leaders of the three Sahel nations issued a statement, saying it was a "sovereign decision" to leave the Economic Community of West African States "without delay".

He said, "Just because we are members of the bloc, food and medicine supply was cut off. Power was also cut off and our own funds have been freezed. So, we consulted our friends in the Sahel on exiting the bloc to better the life of our citizens. That we should withdraw from the bloc that is answerable to the foreign countries. So, we have withdrawn our membership from the bloc and would never return to the union."

Responding on the consequences of its withdrawal on security, trade and socio-economic activities, he said, "Now the world is a global village and is the world within ECOWAS? So, God will feed every human He created.

"We would never release Bazoum. Setting Bazoum free is akin to stabbing ourselves in the stomach which would do harm to Nigeriens," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.