Nigeria: Climate Change - Nedc to Establish Waste Recycle Plan for 6 States

The North-East Development Commission is planning to establish a waste recycling plant for the 6 northeast states to combat climate change in the region.

Dr. Zainab Mohammed Challube, the Commission's consultant and Coordinator of the Waste Management and Recycling Program, stated this on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Challube, while training 175 people on recycling of waste and watershed Management to combat climate change and environment degradation, said the plant provides employment and clean the environment.

"The proposal for the establishment of the plant is already on the table. So, the commission is refining the proposal to facilitate actualisation," she said.

She noted that the training would also help the trainees pick up the lives shattered by Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

She said northeast has a long history of environmental degradation, hence the need for the commission to look into the causative factors, while developing the skills of people to mitigate such challenges.

"Littering the environment is a global challenge because it accelerates climate change, however, environmental degradation and climate change are issues at the forefront of discourse globally.

"We should rather learn to recycle our environment to make it habitable," she added.

Also speaking, the Borno State Coordinator of the NEDC, Engr Mohammed Umar, said the program, which is aimed to reduce global warming, is taking place in the six states of the region.

Umar, who represented the Executive Director of the commission, said the program would make the trainees self-reliant through waste recycling, while advising them to grab the opportunity wholeheartedly.