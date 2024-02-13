Nigeria: Akpabio Wants Accessible, Affordable Energy for Nigerians

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has tasked stakeholders in the energy sector to work toward accessible and affordable renewable energy for Nigerians in the nearest future.

Akpabio said this at the opening of the maiden Legislative Summit on Renewable Energy in Nigeria organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Monday.

Represented by Sen. Jarigbe Agom, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Akpabio said that Nigeria could be a force to reckon with in the renewable energy with little more efforts.

"Today, I must acknowledge, we stand at a crossroads, where the weight of responsibility falls upon our shoulders.

"Each and every one of us has a role to play in shaping the future we want to see. Together, let us rise to the challenge and seize the opportunities before us.

"Let us show the world that Nigeria is not just a consumer of renewable energy, but a trailblaser and innovator in the sector.

"Let us create a future where clean, affordable, and accessible energy is not just a dream, but a reality for all Nigerians," he said.

Also speaking, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas decried the inadequate electricity supply, cost of electricity and the effect of electricity powered by fossil fuel on the environment.

Represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Renewable Energy, Rep. Victor Afam, Abbas said that Nigeria had infinite sources of alternative electricity which were unharnessed.

He said that full adoption of renewable energy would ensure instant electricity supply, stimulate economic activities in rural areas, create jobs, reduce cost of electricity and carbon emission.

He said that the house would be looking forward to the outcome of the summit and would be willing to amend the Electricity Act to boost supply of clean energy in the country.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman said that following the passage of the 5th Constitution Alteration Act and the Electricity Act 2023, the institute found it expedient to initiate the annual Legislative Summit on Renewable Energy.

He said that it was important because the two new laws had made the transition to renewable energy in Nigeria more feasible and easier both at the national level and state level.

The DG said that a major significance of the alteration is the removal of the restriction on the control and regulation of electricity in states to only areas not covered by national grid.

"Sates can now regulate electricity generation and distribution within their domain; this means that renewable and fossil energy sources can co-exist in states.

"This however raises some issues that need to be resolved by Acts of the National Assembly. An example is the issue of security threats through attacks of state controlled electricity plants.

"Another is the issue of sale of renewable electricity by states to international, particularly border nations, these actions require national laws for proper regulation.

"These realities call for action and more work to be done in acquainting legislators at both National and State Houses of Assembly on how to maximise the gains of the 5th alteration and Electricity Act 2023 in fixing the electricity problem in Nigeria," he said.