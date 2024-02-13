Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Man, His Two Wives, Set Houses Ablaze in Katsina

12 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

Again, a wave of violence on Monday swept through Katsina State, leaving two communities reeling from separate attacks by armed bandits.

The assailants reportedly descended upon Goda village, near the border of Kurfi local government, unleashing a brutal assault.

A source from the area reported that the attack claimed the life of one villager amidst widespread destruction, with several houses set ablaze, including the residence of Sagir Goda, a vigilante member in the community.

"It was like a scene from a nightmare," recounted a resident of Goda.

"They came shooting, shouting, and setting houses on fire. We all ran for our lives. We lost one of our neighbours, and many families are now homeless."

Barely four hours later, another group of bandits struck the Daudawa neighbourhood in Faskari Local Government Area. This time, their target was the home of one Alhaji Sale, a respected member of the community. The attackers reportedly abducted Alhaji Sale and his two wives, Amina and Rabi.

"We heard the gunshots around 1:30 am," shared a local from the area.

"When we dared to look outside later, we learnt Alhaji Sale's house was ransacked and they took him and his two wives, along with three of his cows."

The violence has left residents of Goda and Daudawa living in fear, unsure of their safety and the fate of the abducted individuals.

"We are terrified," expressed one of them.

"These attacks are becoming too frequent. We urge the authorities to take swift action to apprehend these criminals and restore peace to our communities."

