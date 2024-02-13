Nigeria: Experts Hinge Stable Power On Advanced Metering, Bills Payment

Power sector experts have underscored the need for advanced metering, prompt payment of bills by consumers, and reduction of energy losses as vital steps towards achieving a self-funding and self-reliant electricity supply system in Nigeria.

They made their submission at the 90th Power Dialogue organised in Abuja by The Electricity Hub (TEH), with the theme: "Examining the Nigerian Power Sector on a Spyglass".

In a statement, the organisers said the panel comprised experts in the energy sector - Andrew Smith, the deputy chief of party, USAID Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program; Elungile Mzimba, the managing director of SteamaCo Africa; Chijioke Okwuokenye, the chief operating officer of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), and Emeka Okpukpara, a partner at Nextier Power, as the moderator.

The experts stressed the need for comprehensive systems to understand and analyze data, ensure accurate net metering and effective management of the power network.

Furthermore, the conversation delved into the significance of aligning incentives within distribution companies (discos), emphasizing the need for cost-effective operations, improved collections, and efficient billing systems.

The panelists acknowledged the ongoing efforts in deploying Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for visibility across the entire network.

Amidst the challenges, the panel expressed optimism for the future of Nigeria's power sector, and noted the achievements and milestones since the privatization in 2013 ,and highlighted the progressive evolution of the recent Electricity Act.

The participants urged stakeholders, including consumers, to play a crucial role in contributing to a more sustainable and reliable power sector.

According to them, "Paying bills promptly and reducing energy losses were emphasized as vital steps towards achieving a self-funding and self-reliant system.

"As Nigeria navigates the complexities of its power landscape, the industry remains focused on addressing fundamental issues and embracing technological advancements to build a resilient and efficient power infrastructure."

Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye, representing Abuja distribution company (Disco), underscored the importance of addressing revenue shortfalls while emphasising ongoing efforts to rectify the situation. He outlined plans to reconcile regulatory assets owed to the disco and highlighted the commitment to meet obligations through strategic initiatives, even as he reflected on past milestones and current challenges.

On his part, Mr Andrew Smith emphasised the need for a holistic approach to power sector reform, and stressed the significance of governance, transparency, and stakeholder coordination to drive progress, even as he highlighted the importance of ensuring cost-effective tariffs and stringent measures to deter power theft.

The discussions also delved into the potential of net metering and advanced grid solutions in bolstering grid stability and tariff management.