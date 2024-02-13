Liberia: Boakai's Arrest Policy in Line With China's Development Ideology

The Chinese Embassy near Monrovia says President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's ARREST Policy agenda is in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping's people-centered development ideology policy.

The Chinese Envoy delivered a brief statement over the weekend during the celebration of the Reception of the Chinese Lunar New Year and Assuming Duty as Chinese Ambassador to Liberia.

Amb. YIN Chengwu stated that the Chinese government will continue to support the people of Liberia with practical development.

"Practical foundation of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. President Boakai's "ARREST" policy agenda calls for [the] execution of various projects," said Amb. YIN.

He added that the Boakai ARREST policy also calls for vigorously promoting agriculture, expanding and improving the road network, revitalizing the education system, and improving health conditions to uplift people's livelihood.

"And the agenda is highly in line with President Xi Jinping's "people-centered" development ideology," Amb. YIN stated.

Over the decades, Amb. YIN said China and Liberia have carried out a series of practical cooperation in technology, education, and development and have achieved fruitful results.

According to him, such cooperation is the symbol of China-Liberia friendship and has laid a solid foundation for further consolidating China-Liberia friendship and enhancing bilateral relations.

"Liberia is an important participant in and contributor to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, and other cooperation mechanisms, and will take full advantage of the development opportunities provided by China to realize its development goals," he said.

The Chinese envoy narrated that in the future, China and Liberia have huge potential and prospects in strengthening the docking of development strategies, promoting the sharing of development opportunities, and working together to achieve national modernization.

"China is always adhering to its African policy of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith. China keeps providing African countries with practical help and support to the best of its ability," said Amb. YIN.

Employing the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as a platform, he said China has launched and implemented a series of policies on China-Africa cooperation, vigorously raising the level of practical cooperation with African countries.

Last year at the China-Africa Leaders Dialogue co-chaired by President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa of South Africa, Amb. YIN recalled that President Xi Jinping put forward three new initiatives for cooperation programs with Africa.

He named them as the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization, and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development, injecting new momentum into Africa's integration and modernization.

Also, at the third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum held in Beijing, Amb. YIN said President Xi Jinping further announced China's eight major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

For his part, Liberian Vice President Mr. Jeremiah K. Koung extolled the Chinese Ambassador and the People's Republic of China for their developmental commitment to the ARREST agenda of President Boakai.

"Ambassador we thank you for your cooperation. The Liberian government appreciates the working relationship with China," said Vice President Koung. He stated that as President Boakai said, Liberia is going to partner with the government of China, and expressed hope that both countries can benefit from this relationship