Cote d'Ivoire/Ghana: Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Afcon Awards List in Full

The 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) concluded in a fine style at the majestic Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday after Cote d'Ivoire came from behind to seal a magnificent third AFCON title against Nigeria.

With the curtains officially closed on the tournament, CAF awarded the best performers of the tournament.

Author of Cote d'Ivoire's two assists in the final, Simon Adingra, (22), was named the TotalEnergies Man-of-the-Match for the final.

Despite not finishing at the summit as champions, Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong, walked away with the TotalEnergies Best Player award.

Equatorial Guinea danger man, Emilio Nsue Lopez, walked away with the PUMA Golden Boot award for his five goals that saw him top the goal scoring charts of the competition.

Bafana Bafana shot-stopper, Ronwen Williams, was voted the Ecobank Best Goalkeeper for his heroics with the bronze medalists which includes a record four penalty saves against Cape Verde and another two against DR Congo.

In addition to finishing third in the competition, Bafana Bafana's bronze medal was accompanied by the Fair Play Air Cote d'Ivoire Team.

The winner's trophy which was brought on by Togolese football legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, was presented by Cote d'Ivoire President, Alassane Ouattara alongside, CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, and FIFA President, Gianni Infantimo, to Cote d'Ivoire skipper, Max Gradel.

The ceremony also included the officials handing over of the CAF flag to the Royal Moroccan Federation to signify the handing over of the hosting reigns to the country for the competition set to take place in 2026.

Below is the full CAF AFCON 2023 winners list:

Winner: Cote d'Ivoire

Finalist: Nigeria

Third: South Africa

Fourth: Democratic Republic of Congo

TotalEnergies Best Player: William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)

Puma Golden Boat: Emilio Nsue Lopez (Equatorial Guinea)

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Air Côte d'Ivoire Fair-Play Team: South Africa. -- Cafonline.com