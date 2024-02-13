Nigeria: Residents Protest High Cost of Living in Sokoto

The protest in Sokoto is the latest in a series of street demonstrations over riding cost of living across the country.

Residents of Sokoto on Monday protested the high cost of living in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the protesters marched from Tudun Wada area of the state capital to the front of Government House.

Some of the protesters held placards, chanting "Beans is expensive", "Maize is expensive" "Fuel is expensive" among others.

Nigerians are grappling with inflation and economic hardship that were exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies in May last year.

The prices of foodstuffs and other commodities have been soaring, which has led to the worsening of the already fragile economy of the country.

The country's currency, the naira, has been witnessing a free fall with $1 exchanging for N1,500 as of Monday.

There were protests in Niger and Kano states last week while the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to begin implementing policies that will assuage the suffering of Nigerians.

Sokoto protest

Addressing journalists, Abdullahi Muhammad, who led the protest, said the situation is pushing the people to the wall.

"It's surprising how nobody is trying to bring the prices of commodities down. We elected these people hoping that things would be better but things are getting worse. We need price control to ensure stability in prices of goods," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also accused traders of hoarding goods and unnecessarily increasing prices of commodities, calling on the government to put more effort in supervising businesses.

"A mudu of garri is N1,250 while a mudu of maize flour is N1,700. Traders are part of the problem because they are in the habit of increasing prices at will," he said.

Another protester, Jabir Usman, called on the government at various levels and business people to fear God in their dealings.

A woman, who didn't give her name, said the situation has compounded life for several households in the state.

"People want to get married but everything is expensive. Furniture is expensive for parents to buy for their children. A small bed is more than N500,000. A bag of cement is always increasing in price. Things are difficult for people, we want the government to help us find a solution," she said in Hausa language.