Senegal: More Protests, Govt Suspends Internet Again as Sall Talks National Dialogue

Dakar — The civil society collective against the postponement of the presidential election of February 25, 2024, announced the postponement of the “silent march” scheduled for this Tuesday at 3pm in Dakar, until next Friday.

This follows the ban served by Dakar officials, who said the demonstration could "disrupt the movement of people and their goods". The demonstrations organizers then rescheduled a new march for another route.

Education unions are also maintaining pressure on the Senegalese government by announcing a series of demonstrations, including walkouts and stopping classes in different establishments in the country which, over time, is gradually sinking into crisis.

"Faithful to their commitment to fight for the return to stability and constitutional legality as well as the clearance of all agreements signed with the government, the unions decree Tuesday February 13, 2024 walkout at 10 a.m. followed by General Assembly of establishments and a silent march in Dakar. Wednesday February 14, 2024, a walkout is planned at 10 a.m," a statement read.

The unions invited all teachers to "strictly respect the action plans and to participate massively in the silent march planned for Tuesday February 13, 2024 from 3 p.m. from the Jet d'eau roundabout to Fastef".

A document signed by the consultation framework of education unions included CUSEMS , CUSEMS/A , SAEMSS , SEPT , SEPPI , SUDES , CDEFS , SADEF , ODES , ' UES .

Private radio station Radio Futurs Médias reports in its midday edition that the strike slogan was widely followed in the Thiès region, particularly in the town of Mbour.

Faced with pressure from unions, the opposition and civil society, the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs announces a new partial suspension of mobile internet today.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, Macky Sall, instructed the Minister of Justice, during the previous Council of Ministers, to prepare a general amnesty bill.

This measure should lead to the release of Ousmane Sonko and others arrested during the latest demonstrations. The bill should be presented and adopted during the Council of Ministers scheduled for tomorrow, February 14, before being submitted to the National Assembly for adoption.

"In addition to those involved in the recent protests, this amnesty measure should also apply to older cases, including those concerning the convictions of Karim Wade and Khalifa Sall," reports adakar.com.

According to the same source, Sall wants to offer each stakeholder the opportunity to participate in the national dialogue and, for those who wish, to take part in the presidential election, which has been postponed to a later date.

According to him, "this initiative aims to ensure a peaceful and stable Senegal at the end of the inclusive dialogue that it promotes. This amnesty law must be adopted by Parliament, thus marking the first step towards a constructive and inclusive dialogue." He said this before recalling in passing that the restoration of the signal of the private television channel Walfadjri is also envisaged as part of this approach.

Translated from fr.allafrica.com - read the original story