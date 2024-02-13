Liberia Gets First Woman as Defence Minister

New Defence Minister of Liberia Geraldine George.
13 February 2024
Cape Town — Retired brigadier general Geraldine George is the new Liberian defence minister - the first time a woman occupies the post, albeit in an acting capacity. President Joseph Boakai had appointed George as the Deputy Minister of Operations in the defence ministry , but the resignation of Prince Charles Johnson III after the protests of army wives forced the new appointment.

In her thank you letter for her initial appointment as deputy minister, she wrote: "“I also have the honour to most sincerely appreciate our Former President, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, for appointing me as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) AFL, thereby putting me on the world stage, which afforded me the opportunity to work with other Chiefs of  Defense Staff (The Gentleman’s Club). Being the only female, I had the opportunity of making decisions for Africa on behalf of Liberia. This gave other Generals reasons to also come along with female officers to the CDS conferences."

BBC reports that George enlisted in the army in 2006 after the end of a civil war and eventually became part of the elite forces, and then serving as deputy chief of staff for six years.

