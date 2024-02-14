Senegal: Secretary Blinken's Call With Senegalese President Sall

13 February 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC — The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Senegalese President Macky Sall to convey the United States' serious concerns about Senegal's current political situation following actions to postpone the presidential election. The Secretary urged President Sall to restore Senegal's electoral calendar and timeline for presidential transition in accordance with Senegal's constitution. Secretary Blinken also voiced concern about heightened political tensions and the potential for further domestic and regional instability as a result of recent events.

 

