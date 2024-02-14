Liberia: What Boakai Promised the AFL Personnel Wives That Brought the Protest to a Halt

Monrovia — In response to the mounting tensions spurred by protests from the Military Wives Association of the Armed Forces of Liberia, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai took decisive action, convening a meeting at his Rehab Residence on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The gathering brought together a formidable assembly of national security stakeholders, including Senator Momo T. Cyrus, Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods, and several top military officials, with the primary objective of addressing a multitude of grievances outlined by the association.

The roots of this meeting can be traced back to the persistent protests initiated by the Military Wives Association, which were driven by a plethora of concerns affecting soldiers and their families within the Armed Forces of Liberia. These grievances, ranging from dismal housing conditions to stagnant salaries and inadequate health insurance, prompted a broader sense of discontentment permeating through the military ranks.

During the meeting, the Military Wives Association underscored several pressing issues afflicting them. Among these were the lamentable state of housing accommodations, with reports of overcrowding and compromised privacy due to shared apartments by two separate families in some cases. The women also voiced frustration over the absence of salary increments and promotions, which have exacerbated financial strain and hindered career advancement. According to him, there has been no salary increment in the past six years and at the same time, there have been no promotion for the past three years.

Criticism was also directed towards the inadequacies of the existing health insurance coverage, leaving soldiers and their families vulnerable to exorbitant medical expenses. Additionally, families expressed concern over the exorbitant school fees burdening their children's education, exacerbated by the lack of budgetary allocations from the central government to the Linda Thomas Greenfield School located in the barracks.They noted that fees range from L$8,000 to L$20,000 which they have to pay from their meager salaries.

The absence of a robust pension scheme and death benefits program emerged as a major concern, amplifying financial insecurity among soldiers and their families. Persistent issues with electricity supply at military barracks further compounded the challenges faced by soldiers and their families, impacting daily life and productivity.

In response to these pressing concerns, President Boakai and other stakeholders outlined a series of commitments and action plans. These include pledges to address housing inadequacie s, conduct a thorough review of the salary structure and promotion policy, and revise the health insurance scheme to provide comprehensive coverage for soldiers and their dependents.

Furthermore, the government committed to declaring tuition-free status for the Linda Thomas Greenfield School to alleviate financial burdens on military families and establishing a robust pension scheme and death benefits program to ensure financial security post-service.

Immediate intervention to address electricity supply issues was promised, with the installation of a 1-kilowatt transformer and ongoing efforts to stabilize power provision.

A comprehensive audit was recommended to investigate allegations of corruption within the military ranks and pave the way for reform. The meeting culminated in a structured action plan, including a Senate Committee review of grievances and stakeholder engagement through townhall meetings and commemorative events.

Meanwhile, the Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III (Rtd), resigned his post as Minister of Defense on Monday amid the protests by the women which forced the President to cancel the celebration of the Armed Forces Day.

Johnson was confirmed by the Liberian Senate last Thursday despite the public outcry by the women and their protests. They had earlier petitioned the Senate not to confirm him on grounds that the he inhumanely treated their husbands while he served as Chief of Staff during the Weah-led government.

According to him, his decision to resign was intended to preserve the peace amid the civil disobediences occasioned by the protests by the women.