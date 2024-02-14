Liberia News - Boakai Appoints Mines, Justice, and Labor Ministers

13 February 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME) as well as Cllr. Oswald Tweh and Cllr. Cooper Kruah affecting Justices and Labor

Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister, Ministry of Justice (MOJ), replacing Cllr. Cooper Kruah, whose appointment was stalled due to his close ties with Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson. Cllr. Kruah now goes as minister of Labor.

He once served as president of the Chambers of Commerce

Other appointments are,

Mr. William K. Mulbah, Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Liberia National Police (LNP)

Atty. J. Nelson Freeman, Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Liberia National Police (LNP)

Mr. Simeon Frank, Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services, Liberia National Police (LNP)

Ms. Sadatu L.M Reeves, Deputy Inspector General for Training & Manpower Development, Liberia National Police (LNP)

Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister, Ministry of Justice (MOJ)

Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME)

Mr. Augustine S. Karpeh, Deputy Minister for Post, Ministry of Post & Telecommunication (MPT)

Ms. Charlene Taylor, Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

Mr. Rudolph Gbee Natt, Deputy Minister for Roads and Rails, Ministry of Transport (MOT)

Ms. Patience B. Randall, Registrar General, Liberian Business Registry (LBR)

Mr. Sayweh Tunny Copper, Assistant Commission, Business Unit, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)

Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Director General, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA)

Mr. Patrick Doe, Deputy Director for Administration, National Security Agency (NSA)

Darlington A.P Smith, Deputy Director General for Human Resource Management, Civil Service Agency (CSA)

Mr. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Vice President for Administration, National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL)

Mr. Al Hasan Fadiga, Deputy Director for Operations, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA)

Furthermore, the President Boakai has nominated Cllr. Cooper Kruah as Minister of the Ministry of Labor

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

