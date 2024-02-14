Nigeria: Over 96 Percent of 2023 2nd Wassce Results Released

...44.29% obtaining five credits with English lang., Maths

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria, has announced the release of the results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for Private Candidates, 2023-Second Series.

The examination body has also called on candidates to first check their results via www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) for digital copies of their certificates, released along with their results. They noted that candidates can get hard copies of their certificates by applying online via the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website: https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

The above were disclosed on Tuesday in a signed statement by the Acting head, Public Affairs, WAEC national office, Moyosola Adesina.

Part of the statement read: "The results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination ,WASSCE, for Private Candidates, 2023-Second Series has been released.

"The examination, conducted in Nigeria between Friday, October 27, 2023 and Wednesday, December 20, 2023, had candidates scripts marked by 4,142 examiners across seven centres that included: Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Benin, Enugu, Uyo, and Kaduna from Tuesday, January 16, to Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

"EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND, SIX HUNDRED (85,600) candidates, representing 10.07% increase, when compared with the 2022 entry figure of SEVENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED AND SIXTY-EIGHT (77,768), entered for the examination, while EIGHTY THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND FOUR (80,904) candidates sat the examination at FIVE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-EIGHT (568) centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

"Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, TWO HUNDRED AND ELEVEN (211) candidates, with varying degrees of Special Needs, were registered for the examination. Out of this number, THIRTY-THREE (33) were visually challenged, TWENTY-ONE (21) had impaired hearing and THIRTY (30) were Albinos. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

"Of the total number of EIGHTY THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND FOUR (80,904) candidates that sat the examination, THIRTY-NINE THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED AND NINETY (39,790) were males while FORTY-ONE THOUSAND, ONE HUNDRED AND FOURTEEN (41,114) were females, representing 49.18% and 50.82%, respectively.

"Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, SEVENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND, FOUR HUNDRED AND NINETEEN (78,419) candidates, representing 96.93% have their results fully processed and released while TWO THOUSAND, FOUR HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-FIVE (2,485) candidates, representing 3.07% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them. However, efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, soon.

Analysis of candidates' performance

"Of the EIGHTY THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND FOUR (80,904) candidates that sat the examination: FORTY-SIX THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY-SEVEN (46,267) candidates representing 57.19% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics);

"THIRTY-FIVE THOUSAND, EIGHT HUNDRED AND THIRTY (35,830) candidates representing 44.29% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

"Of this number, SEVENTEEN THOUSAND, SIX HUNDRED AND THIRTY-ONE (17,631) i.e., 49.21% were male candidates, while EIGHTEEN THOUSAND, ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-NINE (18,199), i.e., 50.79% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021 and 2022 - Second Series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 48.61% and 42.16% respectively. Thus, there is a marginal increase of 2.13% in performance in this regard.

"Meanwhile, the results of SEVEN THOUSAND, ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-TWO (7,192) candidates, representing 8.89% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration. Thereafter, the Committee's decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates."