Cote d'Ivoire: Côte Dívoire Wins 34th Afcon 2023 Edition

12 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The African Cup of Nations "CAN'2023" came to the end on Sunday evening in Côte d'Ivoire with an emotional ceremony at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.

An impressive light show illuminated the stadium as musical legends and rising stars captivated the crowd.

One of the big attractions present was former legend and host Didier Drogba, who kicked off the event by reading a message recounting his emotions before and during the race.

The iconic voice of Drogba, former captain of the Côte d'Ivoire national team, set the perfect tone for the dazzling closing ceremony.

The emerging sensations were followed by Team Paiya, whose song "hammer blow" has been an anthem of the tournament. Their fast-paced rhythms kept the energy levels high.

Before the stars lit up the centre of the stage, an orchestra of 123 children captivated the stadium. Their version of the official song "Akwaba" created a moving prelude.

As the future talents left, the present took over. Drogba's first words set the scene for a spectacle showcasing the past, present and future of African music.

The celebratory scenes provided a fitting end to a historic tournament full of drama and passion. After 30 thrilling days, TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 ended in style.

The lights shone and the music blared as the continent's biggest football stars looked on before the final.

In the stands, several of continental football's leading ladies pontificated, as well as the presence of CAF President Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

When the "Super Eagles" and "Elephants" appeared, the focus returned to the main event. But the closing ceremony was a reminder of all the colourful pageantry that lights up this special AFCON. MC/DAN/DOJ

