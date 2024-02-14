Liberia: Cemesp Concludes Post-Elections Reporting Training in Nimba

Monrovia — A two-day Post Elections Reporting Training Workshop Organized and conducted by the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) has ended in Nimba County with a call for community radios to help promote accountability.

The training sponsored by USAID through Internews was held from February 9-10 2023 in Ganta City.

It brought together 20 Community radio journalists from Internews partner and non-partner community radio stations in NIMBA, Bong, Lofa, Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties

At the post election reporting training, the participants reflected on the just ended 2023 electoral cycle and put in perspective challenges and opportunities for future election coverage.

Acclaimed Liberian journalist- Frank Sainworla, media trainers Dixon Pennie and Wremongar Joe facilitated sessions at the two -day training in Ganta.

The sessions among many things focused on Reflection on some of the things that sparked Election Violence in Liberia's 2023 presidential and legislative elections- from experiences across the country, Holding Elected Lawmakers Accountable for their Actions and Promises during the 2023 Elections.

It also took into account, delegating staff to do special programs highlighting promises made by lawmakers, Raising public awareness about the importance of keeping campaign promises, and Regular tracking of promises made and promises not kept.

Fact Checking and accountability Journalism, Solution/Constructive news reporting, Using the media to Promote Accountability and Foster Peace, as well as Ethical Challenges Preventing Independent and Professional Election and Post-elections coverage, Practical tips on reporting ethically in conflict sensitive manner in post-elections environment and Institutionalizing robust adherence to ethical standards from news to programing were among topics discussed at the CEMESP training.

Mrs Tennen Dalieh Tehoungue, a Phd. Candidate & independent Consultant presented on Solution Journalism and Conflict Prevention Strategy, highlighting how it can be integrated into mainstream Journalism.

Mrs Tehoungue also presented on Mapping out Post-election Issues of Accountability, Reconciliation and Transitional justice, analyzing the local contexts and formulating story ideas to pursue over time, and Identifying what kinds of human interest stories to tell.

The participants also benefited from a number of practical sessions, including Maximizing the Power of Radio to Build Peace and Forge Social Cohesion, the effective use of peace music, vox pop, intentionally giving local people a voice, responsibly using soundbites Vs. repeated rolling of soundbites that spew division, hate and brew tensions resulting from traditional radio broadcast.

CESMESP says the training worsshop which is a part of USAID's Liberia Media Activity implemented by Internews in Liberia is ideal and sets the tone for enhancing responsible and accountable journalism by community radio broadcasters to promote peace and accountability among the electorates.

In special remarks on behalf of the Executive Director Malcolm Joseph, CEMESP's Arogram Associate Wremongar Joe said the media development group is grateful for USAID's support to the development of journalism in Liberia.

Said Joe: "Journalists can hold elected officials accountable by fact-checking their statements, investigating policy implementation, and regularly reporting on their progress. We can also engage in in-depth interviews, public forums, and scrutinize official documents to provide transparency and ensure elected officials fulfill their promises to their people".

The participants commended USAID, CEMESP, and Internews for prioritization the development of journalism at the community level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They committed to use the knowledge gained to promote peace, and accountability from elected officials.

The CEMESP will on Thursday February 15, 2024 commence the second two-day post elections reporting training workshop in Monrovia. The training will bring together journalists from Montserrado, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Margibi, Grand Bassa , Rivercess , Grand Cape Mount counties.

The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) is a leading media development and freedom of expression advocacy organization with its primary objectives to strengthen the work of journalists and media managers thereby enhancing a free environment for the media in Liberia to thrive.

CEMESP, a member of several national, regional and international non for profit rights groups is one of several co-implementing partners of the USAID 5 years media development program- Liberia Media Activity which is principally implemented by Internews.