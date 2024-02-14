Liberia Women Forum Calls for Calm in Wake of Army Wives' Continued Protest

14 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Liberia Women Forum (LWF), a nongovernmental women advocacy group has called for calm among women believed to be wives and spouses of service men of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The wives and widows of current and deceased soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia gave President Joseph Nyumah Boakai a 24 hour-ultimatum to dismiss Defense Minister Major General (retired) Prince Johnson over his alleged maltreatment of the officers and personnel of the Armed Forces.

They said his appointment to his new role is not in the interest of the soldiers, their family and widows and widowers of both living and deceased men and women who served the army. They described him as a "dreadful, power-drunk, inhumane, impassionate, corrupt and blood-sucking vampire."

But the Liberian Women Forum in a statement Monday acknowledged the plights of the widows and called for calm and allow the relevant authorities to resolve their issues.

The LWF release quoted its President Madam Kadi Coleman Porte as saying, "The Liberian Women Forum is concerned about the welfare of every Liberian woman and as such, the AFL widows are of no exception. We are concerned and call on all widows involved in the protest to be calm and calm down for a peaceful resolution."

The LWF also called on the government of Liberia to immediately intervene and find a permanent solution. Madam Porte in the release described the act as unfriendly to investors. The LWF President however welcomed the government's decision to appoint more women in government.

"We want to applaud President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the government of Liberia for their stance on employing more women in governmental and appointed positions."

