Liberia: Senate Transport Committee Mandates Transport Minister-Designate to Investigate Sg At Roberts Flight Information Region, Daniel Johnson, Amid Allegations of Corruption

Monrovia — The Senate Committee on Transport, through its Chairman Senator Saah Joseph has challenged the Minister of Transport-designate Sirleaf Tyler to conduct a thorough investigation and advice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on the nomination of Daniel Johnson as Deputy Secretary General for Administrative Affairs at the Roberts Flight Information Region (RFIR).

Located at Roberts field, Margibi County, the RFIR was established on January 17, 1975 when Guinea Conakry, Liberia, and Sierra Leone set up an aeronautical cooperative venture to provide air navigation services for en-route flights (above 3,000 feet AGL) in their combined airspace. Member states continued to manage the lower airspace within their territorial boundaries from ground to 3000 ft.

Article 3(4) of the RFIR law provides for tenure of 4years for the Secretary General for administration and a position being occupied by Liberia for which Lasana B. Sannor was reappointed by former President Weah. However, Sannor has been under verbal attacks and insults following the nomination of Mr. Johnson to serve in similar position.

It can be recalled that in April 2011, two former humanitarian aid workers were each sentenced to 142 months in prison for defrauding the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) of roughly $1.9 million that was meant to assist impoverished people and towns in Liberia.

The two Liberians, Joe O. Bondo, 39, and Morris B. Fahnbulleh, 41, both of Monrovia, were each convicted by a jury in November 2010 of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, four counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and four false claims counts. Bondo was also convicted of two counts of witness tampering. Fahnbulleh was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The two men have been in custody since their arrests in 2009.

The sentencing, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, were announced by U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Machen Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division Lanny A. Breuer, and Donald A. Gambatesa, Inspector General of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Efforts to have a third man, Daniel Johnson, the recently nominated Secretary General of the Roberts Flight Information Region, did not materialize after Judge Boima Kontoe denied a request by the United States government to have Johnson extradited to the US to face trial. Johnson's lawyers argument? Johnson's case could not be tried under a foreign jurisdiction because the crime was allegedly committed in Liberia.

The issue was a subject of discussion during the appearance of the Minister of Transport-designate before the Senate Committee on Transport on Tuesday, February 13. The nominee has been linked to recommending Johnson, who is believed to be his friend, for the position.

Speaking during the hearing, Senator Joseph questioned the rationale behind the nomination of Johnson by President Boakai despite disturbing media reports.

He inquired whether or not the nominee was aware that Johnson was wanted by the US government for his alleged involvement into alleged acts of corruption.

Senator Joseph challenged the nominee to carry out a thorough research and investigation and present findings to the Liberian Chief Executive following his ascendancy for possible action.

He added that the nominee should also provide a report to the committee.

"Are you aware that the US government has requested for that person who used to work for IRC and World Vision? Will you do your investigation and then make a recommendation to the President base on the information out there?"

He pointed out that issues surrounding the airports of Liberia should also be treated as a national emergency.

He said the incoming management team of the ministry should engage with Firestone and Farmington Hotel to help address the consistent outage of electricity at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) to boost the transportation sector.

Speaking further, Senator Joseph called for the inclusion of an adequate rail and other road packages that would benefit Liberia and its citizens in the ongoing negotiation of the HPX deal.

He observed that many of the functions of the ministry are being outsourced to other foreign companies operating in Liberia.

He added that the ministry would create more jobs and raise additional revenues for government if it takes full charge of the sector.

Senator Joseph challenged the incoming Minister to ensure that trucks transporting containers and other earth moving equipment are road worthy.

He said deplorable trucks plying major routes in Liberia continue to pose a threat to the lives, businesses and properties of Liberians

"About 80 to 90% of trucks carrying containers are not road worthy. Every time I'm approaching a container, I'm shaking because; many times I see container moving can just fall. They are not road worthy. What you can also do is to call some of those truck drivers call them to a meeting, create a program and ask the banks whether they can give them loan to get new trucks."

Responding, Mr. Tyler bragged about the experience and qualifications of Mr. Johnson to serve in the position.

However, he failed to acknowledge or allude to reports that Johnson was a wanted man.

"I read that in the paper (that Johnson was wanted by the US government); but I don't have the documents. As head of the sector if I am confirm along with the ministerial council-with that power I will be talking to the President to have those discussions."

Commenting on the Roberts International Airport (RIA), Mr. Tyler said the airport is currently faced with multiple issues that need to be addressed.

"As it stands, stable electricity is a major problem. The pavements are absolutely outdated, including the terminals and other infrastructures."

He said only one of the 650KVA generator at the airport is functional.

Mr. Tyler said the provision of stable electricity at the airport remains a top priority, while a solar system would be a long term plan.

He vowed to exercise his oversight responsibilities to ensure that challenges confronting the RIA and other airports are addressed through adequate budgetary support.

Mr. Tyler, however, disclosed that there exists a moratorium on the movement of trucks transporting containers in the country.

He said systems would be setup to prevent faulty trucks from plying the streets of Monrovia and other parts of the country.

He put the total number of registered vehicles in the country at 53,000.

Mr. Tyler observed that there are too many motorcycles and tricycles in the country, vowing to work along with the Minister of Commerce to control the importation of these goods taking into consideration the wellbeing of young Liberians.

He said the country has one international airport and nine domestic airports recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He observed that since the inception of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), the body has not been audited.

Mr. Tyler said government should conduct an audit of the institution as compare to other countries within the sub-region.

He observed that Liberia continues to serve as a dumpsite for substandard vehicles and as such, measures would be put in place to address the situation.

He said cars would be tested to establish its road-worthiness.

"We want to also brand all taxis. Taxis are very significant to moving us from one place to another. But when you see taxis in the streets, the colors are not even yellow. According to our regulations, all taxis should be yellow, branded and should have fire extinguisher. All trucks should have lights so it can be seen."