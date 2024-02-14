Liberia: CEO Twum Calls for Random Drug Testing for GOL Officials and Civil Servants

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Africa Union Trading Company, Eric Oppong Twum, has called on the Government of Liberia (GOL) to conduct random drug testing for various officials of government ministries and agencies, including all civil servants in the country. He applauded the government of Liberia headed by His Excellency Ambassador Joseph N Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung for the introduction of drug testing as a requirement for public positions.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Union Trading Company noted that such action on the part of government must be welcomed by Liberians at home and abroad. He made the statement during an exclusive interview conducted by this medium. According to him, drug testing should not be done only before taking public positions but should be done randomly. He said schools should also be involved in drug testing for teachers and students. Twum noted that by doing so, the issue of drug abuse will be tackled across the country. He wants the government to conduct periodic meetings and select people to take the mandatory testing.

"No one should know that they are taking a drug test unless the day they are called upon," he indicated. Twum also recommended to the government of Liberia to give the drug testing responsibility to the Ministry of Health and pass it into law by the National Legislature. At the moment, he wants President Boakai to issue an executive order on it. According to him, failure on the part of government officials and civil servants to take drug tests seriously should result in action by the government.

At the same time, the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Union Trading Company has informed this medium that his company will donate shortly to the Government of Liberia advanced rapid drug testing equipment that provides results in ten minutes. He promised to partner with the government of Liberia in addressing issues confronting the forward march of the country. He said the items to be donated soon are modern drug testing machines.

CEO Twum also promised to provide digital testing to the Liberia National Police for testing drunk drivers. He said this system of drug testing is implemented all around the world, and Liberia is no exception.