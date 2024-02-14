Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Constitutes Nine-Man Committee to Probe Afl Wives Complaints

Monrovia — The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Honorable Nyomblee Karnga-Lawrence, has constituted a special ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the blocking of all major roads by wives of active-duty Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) officers.

The women's actions impeded movement and undermined Liberia's fragile peace. Most importantly and seriously, the Pro Tempore added, the committee will investigate the individuals who have authority over the wives and the situation.

Members of the committee include: Sen. Augustine Chea (Sinoe County), Chair; Sen. Amara Konneh (Gbapolu County), Co-Chair; Sen. Darius Dillon (Montserrado County), Member; Sen. James Biney (Sinoe County), Member; Sen. Momo Cyrus (Lofa County), Member; Sen. Dabah Varpilah (Grand Cape-Mount County), Member; Sen. Gble-Gbo Brown (Maryland County), Member; Crayton Duncan (Sinoe County), Member; and Francis Dopoe (River Gee County), Member.

The committee will probe the situation that caused the cancellation of celebrations marking Armed Forces Day, a national event held every year on February 11 to honor the men and women in arms. The committee is mandated to investigate the root cause of the situation and recommend lasting solutions to plenary, which could be translated into policy actions to avoid the recurrence of such embarrassment.

The Committee is expected to submit its report to the Senate.

On Saturday morning, spouses of the soldiers went on a rampage to show their disapproval. They set up roadblocks, held placards with anti-Johnson slogans, and called on President Joseph Boakai to rescind the former Chief of Staff's nomination for what they termed as inhumane treatment meted out against their husbands by him and his former boss, Ex-Defense Minister Daniel Ziankan.

Major General Johnson (retired) led the army during the administration of President George Weah from 2018 to 2024.

He was nominated by President Boakai to serve as Minister of National Defense. If confirmed by the Liberian Senate, he will replace Daniel Ziankain, who served in the role for the last six years under the past administration.

There was no major protest against the defense minister-designate during his reign as Army Chief of Staff. However, there were reports of disillusionment by some members of the army and their wives over the 'maltreatment' meted out against them by General Johnson.

In their petition statement to the Liberian Senate, the women called for his nomination to be rejected, noting that if their demand is not met, there will be no Armed Forces Day celebration this year.

"We, the wives, represent the various military centers including the Camp Tubman Military Barracks in Grand Gedeh County, Gbarnga Military Barracks in Bong County, Todee Military Barracks in Montserrado County, Lofa Military Barracks, Coast Guard and Star Base Military Barracks, the Military Police Barracks at the Smell No Taste, Roberts International Airport, and the home of the 23rd Infantry Brigade, the Edward Beyan Kesseley Military Barracks in Lower Margibi County."