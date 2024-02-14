Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency Hosts First Global Environment Facility Workshop in Liberia

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) has commenced a four-day Environment Constituency Workshop to discuss current issues relating to climate change, biodiversity, desertification, international waters, chemicals, and other related environmental issues affecting Liberia and the World at large.

The event started on February 13 to 16, 2024, and is taking place at the Cape Hotel in Monrovia. It will be followed by a two-day National Dialogue from February 19-20, 2024.

GEF was set up in 1992 as a catalyst for action on the environment. The GEF works with partners to tackle the planet's biggest environmental issues. GEF is made up of a partnership of 18 agencies -- including United Nations agencies, multilateral development banks, national entities, and international NGOs -- working with 183 countries to address the world's most challenging environmental issues.

It is a financial mechanism for five major international environmental conventions: the Minamata Convention on Mercury, the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD), the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Speaking at the gathering, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh welcomed delegates and called for a good working relationship during the past four days.

According to the EPA boss, the event presents an opportunity for GEF national actors to meet with their counterparts from other countries in the region, staff from the GEF Secretariat, the GEF Agencies, and other GEF partners to share lessons and experiences from the development and the implementation of GEF projects and their integration within national policy frameworks.

Prof. Tarpeh said: "The event is also intended to encourage coordination among national officials and allow better understanding among constituency members." The ECW is an annual event organized by the GEF Secretariat. It includes participation for representatives from each country, GEF Political Focal Point, GEF Operational Focal Point, three of the four national Convention Focal Points, Convention on Biodiversity (CBD), United Nations Convention to combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the Stockholm Convention. The ECW will also be attended by representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)."

Also speaking, Louis Kuupen, the UNDP Resident Rep. said the platform is going to provide knowledge and bring development in member states. He stressed that GEF has been providing resources to achieve, realize, and actualize the SGD.

"We are so grateful for this strong partnership. I would also like to acknowledge the contribution and support in ensuring that these projects that we implement address the twin effect of climate but also development as focus point and as people that are representing member states and countries you have the repressibility in ensuring that the programs and projects that you designed out of these supports from GEF really address the banning needs and developments in the countries that you work, prioritizing them to the benefit of humanity cannot be overly emphasized," he said.

Kuupen added: "For us UNPD in Liberia and UNDP globally, and jointly with our development partners, I want to assure GEF with our new commitment, and the national government of our commitment to work in this field, providing the needed support and ensuring that the program and project are implemented effectively, efficiently, and impactfully."

He called on member states to sustain the projects and programs by allowing host countries to co-finance projects that are designed from GEF activities.

"I would like to use this opportunity to challenge the national government and focus points that are here to encourage government to mainstream some of these support, international budget but also to seek government co-financing in some of the projects that are designed and implemented," he said.

Adding up, GEF Country Relations Officer Susan Waithaka speaking said GEF is the only multilateral environmental fund that is mandated to work across many countries. She added that the trust donors have placed in the GEF is based on its hard work over the years.

"Over the four days participants will learn from each other on the best program and what GEF result is -for the achievement for global environment. The GEF team present here will provide update on the latest development and it is meeting will provide for exchanges on best practice in the region and implementing GEF project gender mainstreaming and financing of civil society organization through the GEF small grant program and executing entities of the GEF Trust Funds," Madam Waithaka said.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah speaking praised GEF for its contributions to improving the natural environment, promoting and protecting biodiversity, addressing climate change, and responding to other environmental issues in Liberia and the region through the small grants program, the least developed country fund, and what he termed as star allocation.

"The Government of Liberia is particularly grateful for the resources invested by GEF in Liberia over the years and applauds GEF for the recent endorsement of a Project Preparatory Grant of US$200,000.00 for the preparation of a 10-million-dollar proposal to strengthen agricultural resilience in Liberia," Minister Nuetah said.

He added: "the government of Liberia has made clear its objectives of leveraging its forest assets to mobilize climate finance for implementing the Nationally Determined Contributions and to accelerate broader national development through inclusive green growth thus calling on GEF and other partners to support Liberia in this drive. The ECW convening in Liberia presents an opportunity to discuss and review new policies and procedures related to the current GEF cycle, encourage and enhance coordination among GEF partners, exchange lessons, knowledge, and experience about GEF projects, and analyze different aspects of GEF work."

He highlighted the need for investing in vulnerable populations and communities in Liberia that are increasingly impacted by climate change and other environmental issues.