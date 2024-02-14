Liberia: Mano River Union Backs New Railway Construction of New Multi-User Railway By Hpx, Guma Group and Liberian Government

Monrovia — The Mano River Union (MRU), representing the collective interests and development aspirations of our member states, is delighted to express its full support for the recent announcement made by High Power Exploration Inc (HPX) regarding a pioneering agreement--a Letter of Intent with the Government of Liberia and the Guma Africa Group Ltd.

This agreement marks the initiation of negotiations to establish a groundbreaking multi-user infrastructure project, known as The Liberty Corridor, aimed at connecting Guinea and Liberia through a state-of-the-art infrastructure network.

The Liberty Corridor project embodies a visionary approach to regional development, with plans to construct a world-class rail system that links Guinea to a new deep-water port in Didia, Liberia. This monumental infrastructure project does not stop at transportation; it extends into the energy sector by incorporating an extension of the existing hydropower network from Côte d'Ivoire into the Nimba districts of Liberia and Guinea. Moreover, the upgrade of existing road networks in the Nimba district to all-weather roads and the establishment of fibre optic telecommunication cable throughout the region are also key components of The Liberty Corridor.

The MRU recognizes the significant implications of this project for regional integration, economic development, and cross-border cooperation. By enhancing connectivity, facilitating trade, and improving access to essential services, The Liberty Corridor is set to drive significant socioeconomic benefits for the populations of Guinea, Liberia, and the wider MRU community.

Furthermore, this project aligns with the MRU's strategic goals of promoting sustainable development, reducing poverty, and fostering peace and stability in the region. The Liberty Corridor serves as a testament to what can be achieved when governments, international corporations, and regional entities collaborate towards shared development objectives.

The MRU extends its gratitude to HPX, the Government of Liberia, and the Guma Africa Group Ltd for their commitment to this transformative initiative. We pledge our ongoing support and cooperation to ensure the successful realization of The Liberty Corridor project. This collaboration stands as a beacon of innovative development, poised to redefine the future of infrastructure and economic growth in our region.