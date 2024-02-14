Nigeria's Security Challenges - A Troubling Failure of Governance

It beats the imagination and common sense that this security challenge is appearing unsurmountable.

Amidst the chaos and despair, one cannot overlook the glaring lack of accountability in addressing the insecurity plaguing the nation. From the executive arm to the legislative arm, thence to the security and civil bureaucracies, pertinent questions are arising regarding the performance of those whose main engagement is the provision of effective governance and securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

The worsening insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in places like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Abuja, and other towns, looms larger than ever. As the nation grapples with an unprecedented myriad of challenges, ranging from rampant banditry to kidnapping for ransom, there has been the relentless onslaught of criminal activities and other overlapping security challenges. The nation has witnessed the loss of thousands of lives, millions of people have been displaced, economic activities disrupted, and the legitimacy and authority of the government undermined. This crisis underscores a disconcerting failure of governance, a dire lack of initiatives, patriotism, and political will on the part of the Executive, the National Assembly, security agencies, and related establishments.

Economic Cost and Those That Benefit

According to a report by SBM Intelligence, a Nigerian political risk analysis firm, between 2011 and 2020, at least $18.34 million, equivalent to N23 billion naira at an exchange rate of $1 to N1,300, was paid to kidnappers as ransom. Figures for 2020 till date is hard to come by.

This is pointing to the fact that kidnapping is more lucrative than government work or politics.

The usage of the ransom monies paid to kidnappers can only be guessed, as these are most likely deployed to fund further criminal activities or to support their personal lifestyles; of course we have heard of informants, collaborators, or sponsors, who will most likely be amongst those benefitting from these funds.

Unanswered Questions and Unresolved Issues

Amidst the chaos and despair, one cannot overlook the glaring lack of accountability in addressing the insecurity plaguing the nation. From the executive arm to the legislative arm, thence to the security and civil bureaucracies, pertinent questions are arising regarding the performance of those whose main engagement is the provision of effective governance and securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

In addition, what efforts are being made by telecommunications companies in helping to stem the tide? What has been the efficacy of tracking perpetrators, tracing illicit finances, and monitoring the movement of resources, such as motorcycles and handsets, used by criminals? How is it possible that the monies demanded and derived from ransom payments evade traceability? The inability to trace the origins of phone calls made to the relatives of victims? All these underscore a profound failure in intelligence gathering and technological utilisation.

Nigeria's leadership is facing a crucial test, and it is one in which they are failing. The National Assembly members, entrusted with representing the people, appear either paralysed or indifferent to the urgency of the situation. Security agencies, including the State Security Department, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Police Force, seem unable to effectively counter the growing threats.

The National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) requirements were introduced to enhance security and accountability. However, their potentials in curbing criminal activities remain largely untapped. Or are they merely for opening bank accounts and obtaining drivers licence and international passports?

A Cry for Justice

In the wake of these atrocities, it is innocent citizens - whose only crime is living and being in Nigeria, and who endure unimaginable suffering in the hands of ruthless criminals and government alike - who bear the brunt of this negligence. Despite the untold suffering, trauma and loss inflicted upon them, their plights are exacerbated by the absence or lack of proper laws or enforcement mechanisms to deter or punish the offenders. And the lack of compensation and support from the government. While their cries for justice and assistance fall on deaf ears, perpetuating cycles of despair and hopelessness, the perpetrators roam freely and those employed to catch the perpetrators are busy clamouring for increases in salaries and the perks of office.

The Anatomy of Failure

Nigeria's leadership is facing a crucial test, and it is one in which they are failing. The National Assembly members, entrusted with representing the people, appear either paralysed or indifferent to the urgency of the situation. Security agencies, including the State Security Department, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Police Force, seem unable to effectively counter the growing threats.

It is time to hold the federal and state governments, National Assembly members, the security agencies and related government and certain private sector players accountable.

Years of clueless leadership, in which the executive is cocooned in luxury and only concerned with the purchase of luxury official vehicles, renovation of official quarters in Lagos and Abuja, and construction of a new presidential lounge at the Abuja International Airport, while countless Nigerians are homeless, have led to a situation whereby citizens are left vulnerable to criminals.

Most likely, they don't know about some or all of the following items: GPS trackers, drones, forensic analysis tools, IMSI catchers, techniques such as triangulation, blockchain technology, deployment of Big Data, financial monitoring software, etc. It beats the imagination and common sense that this security challenge is appearing unsurmountable.

Meanwhile the legislative houses, instead of enacting robust laws to counter insecurity, seem mired in inertia and are only concerned about constituency projects, raising the budget through borrowed funds, the purchase of N160 million Prado jeeps apiece, that yet do not protect them against these bandits and criminals. All this while the security agencies are outwitted in containing the tide of violence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Analysis of Capabilities of Relevant Gadgets

Various administrations and National Assemblies, including the present ones, made so much noise about boosting the security architecture, the need for increased security funding, the purchase of equipment like Tucano jets, etc., yet instead of the security challenge abetting, it seems to be gaining momentum and agility, which essentially points to the fact that Nigeria has gone through years of clueless leadership that have led to the present insecurity situation.

Could it be that government and law enforcement agencies are unaware of a range of sophisticated surveillance and tracking equipment that are available in the open market? Or is it that they are too expensive or Nigeria lacks the manpower to utilise them?

Most likely, they don't know about some or all of the following items: GPS trackers, drones, forensic analysis tools, IMSI catchers, techniques such as triangulation, blockchain technology, deployment of Big Data, financial monitoring software, etc. It beats the imagination and common sense that this security challenge is appearing unsurmountable.

Conclusion

The worsening insecurity in the country is a manifestation of systemic failure within the nation's governance structures. Those in the corridors of power should acknowledge their failures, rectify them or resign from their various positions. It is time for a collective awakening, where the welfare and security of citizens take precedence over political posturing.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna.