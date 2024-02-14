Liberia: Boakai Drops Cllr. Kruah

In less than a month, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has for the second time nominated Cllr. Cooper Kruah to a cabinet position, after different allegations appeared to have stalled his previous preferment as Justice Minister.

On Tuesday, 13 February 2024, the Executive Mansion said President Boakai had nominated Cllr. Cooper Kruah as Labor Minister. Earlier on 26 January 2024, President Boakai had nominated Cllr. Kruah as Minister of Justice.

But the nominee never appeared for a Senate confirmation hearing as Justice Minister-designate amidst persistent allegations against his character from different individuals that circulated through the media.

He denied any wrongdoing and stated that he had been blackmailed in a particular case involving Mr. Edgar Sidney of Mano River Rehabilitation and Development Corporation (MARDCO).

Kruah and his Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), a political party previously led by Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, supported President Boakai's presidential bid.

He lost his Post Minister job under President George Manneh Weah after attending the occasion where then-candidate Boakai officially announced sitting Nimba Senator Jeremiah Koung as running mate.

Kruah was among the first batch of nominees under President Boakai. However, he continued to clarify allegations levied by some folks.

Meanwhile, President Boakai on Tuesday, 13 February 2024 made additional nominations in government.

The nominations affected the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Ministry of Post & Telecommunication (MPT), the Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Transport (MOT), and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

The nominations also affected the Ministry of Labor (MOL), the Liberia Business Registry (LBR), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), the National Security Agency (NSA), the Civil Service Agency (CSA), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

According to the Executive Mansion, those nominated are Mr. William K. Mulbah, Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Liberia National Police (LNP); Atty. J. Nelson Freeman, LNP Deputy Inspector General for Operations; Mr. Simeon Frank, LNP Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services; and Ms. Sadatu L.M. Reeves, Deputy Inspector General for Training & Manpower Development.

President Boakai has nominated Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice; Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister, of Mines & Energy (MME); Mr. Augustine S. Karpeh, Deputy Minister for Post, Ministry of Post & Telecommunication (MPT); and Ms. Charlene Taylor, Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Other nominees are Mr. Rudolph Gbee Natt, Deputy Minister for Roads and Rails, Ministry of Transport (MOT); Ms. Patience B. Randall, Registrar General, Liberian Business Registry (LBR); Mr. Sayweh Tunny Copper, Assistant Commissioner, Business Unit, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA); and Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Director General, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

More on the list of nominated officials are Mr. Patrick Doe, Deputy Director for Administration, National Security Agency (NSA); Darlington A.P Smith, Deputy Director General for Human Resource Management, Civil Service Agency (CSA); Mr. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Vice President for Administration, National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL); and Mr. Al Hasan Fadiga, Deputy Director for Operations, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.