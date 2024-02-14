Ghana: Boakai Visits Ghana

14 February 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., is in Ghana for a two-day official working visit, the Executive Mansion in Monrovia has announced.

According to a press release, President Boakai left the country Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for the visit, his first official trip abroad since he took office on January 30, 2024.

The Executive Mansion says while in Ghana, the President will meet and hold consultations with President Nana Akufo-Addo, on matters of mutual interest to both countries and issues obtaining in the sub-region.

In a letter to the 55th Legislature regarding his departure from the country, President Boakai informed the first branch of government that the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester M. Grigsby, will chair the Cabinet in close consultation with Vice President Jeremiah Koung, while he (Boakai) remains in communication via telephone.

The Executive Mansion, however, did not give details about the President's official delegation accompanying him to the Republic of Ghana.

But the visit comes a day after wives of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia protested here on Monday, 12 February, erecting roadblocks against poor living conditions with a specific demand for the resignation of the newly-appointed Minister of Defense, Retired Major General Prince C. Johnson, III.

Minister Johnson has immediately resigned.

Monday's protest coincided with celebration of Armed Forces Day, which the government was forced to observe moderately.

