Ghana Courts Support of Malawi for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Position

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has paid a courtesy call on the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, to inform him of her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a candidate for the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

The visit was to bolster and fortify the already cordial relations between Ghana and Malawi and explore avenues to foster greater collaboration and understanding across various sectors.

Madam Botchwey said there was a consensus that the next Secretary-General should come from Africa and that, "I am prepared if members find me worthy" and called on Malawi to give her the nod when the time comes.

Addressing the Commonwealth's role in serving the interests of all its members, Madam Botchwey outlined her priority areas, including Trade and Investment, Youth, Education, Skills, Innovation and Startups, Mobility and Labour Markets, Climate Change, Small States Island States, and Managing Resources for an Effective Commonwealth Institution.

The Minister commended the President on Malawi's initiative to implement a visa waiver regime.

She stated, "This serves as a tangible demonstration of goodwill and cooperation between Ghana and Malawi and will help in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two nations."

She assured President Lazarus Chakwera of Ghana's willingness to implement a visa waiver regime with Malawi.

President Chakwera reaffirmed his commitment to consider the candidature of Madam Botchwey, acknowledging the strong historical bonds between Ghana and Malawi.

He recalled his visit to Ghana in June 2023 and noted that it had further strengthened the relations between the two countries.

He encouraged the solidification of Ghana-Malawi relations through various areas of cooperation, citing the recent visa waiver regime by Malawi, which includes Ghana.