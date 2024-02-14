Nigeria: Suspended Ondo PDP Chair Dies

The suspended Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Fatai Adams is dead.

Adams died Tuesday night after he complained of a headache at his private residence in Ikare Akoko.

It was gathered that the former PDP chairman was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Adams was suspended on January 2, 2024, by members of the State Working Committee (SWC) for anti-party activities.

He was also alleged of engaging in activities likely to bring the opposition party to disrepute.

Adams' suspension was ratified by the SWC on January 4.

His suspension gave room for the emergence of Mr Tola Alabereas the acting state chairman after a ratification by the SWC of the party.

His death came 43 days after he was suspended from the party.

The spokesman for the PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretie, could not be reached for comments over the incident.