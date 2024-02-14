Nigeria: Gas Explosion Razes Yobe Varsity Female Hostel

A fire outbreak from a gas explosion has burnt down a female hostel block in the Yobe State University, Damaturu.

Daily Trust gathered that the fire started at about 7pm of Tuesday, from a cooking gas cylinder in the building.

It was gathered that eight traumatised female students had been admitted in the university's clinic and the specialist hospital in Damaturu. No life was lost.

Confirming the incident, the management of the state university said the outbreak happened at the New Females Hostel A of the University.

Abdulmumini Kolo Gulani, who released the statement, said the fire had been put under control by firemen of the Yobe State University and the state fire service.

He said all the students were evacuated safely.

He noted that the cause of the incident was yet to be known, adding the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mala Mohammed Daura, was working with both the security division and fire service of the university to find out the cause of the disaster and device a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state has commiserated with the management and students.

Governor Buni in a statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Muhammad, said the inferno was unfortunate, but expressed gratitude that no life was lost.

"We remain grateful that in spite of the huge fire that razed down the hostel, no life was lost.

"SEMA is hereby directed to provide food, clothing, and beddings while the government looks for alternative accomodations for the female students," he said.

Governor Buni charged the students and people of the state to be vigilant and avoid actions capable of causing fire.

He said the government would look into the remote and immediate cause of the fire disaster to guard against future occurrences.