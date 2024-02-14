Nigeria: Despite Insecurity, Senate Passes Vote of Confidence On Security Chiefs

The Senate has passed a Vote of Confidence on Security Chiefs for their efforts in fighting the security challenges bedevilling the country.

President of Senate Godswill Akpabio, said this shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Security Chiefs and the National Security Adviser in Abuja on Tuesday.

Akpabio said that the decision was based on the submissions made by the security chiefs on the progress made in the fight against security challenges in the country.

"After listening to the security chiefs, the senate is convinced that serious measures are already being carried out against criminals in the country by the various security agencies.

"Such actions are indeed, yielding results with the arrest of many of the criminal non-state actors within the last few days which would surely bring about, a secure and safe country for us all.

"Senate is particularly impressed with the arrest of those who perpetrated heinous crime across the country in recent time.

"We, however, urged the various security agencies to do more by enduring synergy in their operations for total security of lives and property in the country," he said.

Akpabio added: "On our part as legislators, we shall collaborate more with the executive arm of government towards putting the menace behind us.

"We commend Mr President for his determination and focus in ensuring the security of lives and properties.

"Senate also commends the Security Chiefs for their efforts so far particularly the men and women in uniform and leaders of various security who despite the challenges, paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure they keep the community safe.

"We urged them to go with all the suggestions made here." (NAN)