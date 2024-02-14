Nigeria: Bandits Kill 2 Policemen, Abduct 40 in Zamfara

Two policemen were killed in the wee hours of yesterday when armed bandits attacked Kasuwar Daji village, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits also abducted over 40 villagers including 21 members of the same family.

This happened two weeks after Governor Dauda Lawal unveiled the Community Protection Guards (CPG), designed to complement the efforts of the regular security forces.

The ceremony at the Trade Fair complex in Gusau, the state capital, attracted the six other governors from the North-West of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Sokoto.

A source close to the family members abducted told Daily Trust on phone that the armed bandits stormed the village around 1am Tuesday for a revenge operation.

According to the source, 21 members of the family of the former chairman of the NURTW, Alhaji Hamisu Kasuwar Daji, which include his two wives, 13 children, a brother and defendants, were abducted by the bandits.

He further confirmed that two policemen were killed during the unfortunate operation that lasted for three hours.

"Immediately they arrived at the village, they attacked the police station that is attached to the resident of Alhaji Hamisu Kasuwar Daji. They entered the residence and abducted two wives. The third wife was lucky; the bandits could not have access to her room.

"They also searched several houses around and abducted many people before they left the village. We were terrified by the attack," he concluded.

Daily Trust reports that there was no statement on the incident from the police yet.

Zamfara has been on the spotlight for long, as thousands of people have been killed, property looted and some communities sacked.