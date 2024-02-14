Nigeria: Amid Insecurity, Senate Passes Vote of Confidence On Service Chiefs

The Senate yesterday passed a vote of confidence in security chiefs after about nine-hour meeting with them behind closed doors.

The security briefing, which ended around 9pm, came amid rising security breaches in many parts of the country, including the nation's capital.

Last week, Akpabio declared that the nation's seat of power was under threat, making reference to recent incidents of killings and kidnappings in Kubwa and Bwari areas of Abuja.

This year alone, the Red Chamber had considered at least four motions on security-related issues with calls on the security agencies to intensify efforts in protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the resolution at the end of the meeting around 9pm, said the Senate was impressed with the determination and focus of the security chiefs and urged them to do more to ensure security of lives.

He said the security chiefs and the National Security Adviser answered questions bordering on security matters.

He also said the Senate commended Mr. President on his efforts to protect security of lives and property.

Senate also commended service chiefs and urged them to follow all the suggestions and revelations and use them for future actions.

"We commend the security chiefs, and particularly point out that the Interior Minister should use a unified system of identification, that will be a better thing for Nigerians.

"For the security chiefs, we assure them of not just the support of Senate but the National Assembly. We pass vote of confidence in the service chiefs," Akpabio said.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had been mandated to ensure the unification of all the means of identification being issued by government agencies in Nigeria.

Adaramodu said, "Yes, we passed vote of confidence we are impressed with what they have been doing so far.

"Look at how they handled the situation in Bwari, the criminals have been apprehended. Look at what they are doing in Ekiti and Plateau also.

"The problem is that the attacks happened sporadically. That's why we asked them where we can come in, the Minister of Finance has assured us of adequate funding."

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio before the closed session started, said in addition to the Service Chiefs, the upper chamber decided to invite some ministers supervising the finances of the security agencies such as the Minister of Finance and the coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Yemi Edun.