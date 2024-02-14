Nigeria: Oluwo Advises Tinubu to Open Borders, Lift Ban On Grains, Others

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has advised President Ahmed Tinubu to open the country's borders as part of measures to mitigate the food crisis ravaging the country.

He further enjoined the president to prioritise importation of grains and building materials to create a competitive market and control the enduring inflation.

Oba Akanbi stressed that it was necessary to open the borders for at least six months to checkmate local producers sabotaging the economy. He however said the Niger Republic border should be left out.

The Oluwo urged the government to control the prices of grains and building materials which can best be achieved by stopping export of the locally produced items and encouraging importation for certain periods of time.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads: "The inflation of food items is killing and calling for urgent action by the government. All borders should be opened excluding Niger Républic to control the skyrocketing prices of goods.

"President Bola Tinubu should permit importation of all food items except GMO products. Ban must specially be lifted on importation of rice and all types of grains."