Nigeria: Oluwo Advises Tinubu to Open Borders, Lift Ban On Grains, Others

14 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has advised President Ahmed Tinubu to open the country's borders as part of measures to mitigate the food crisis ravaging the country.

He further enjoined the president to prioritise importation of grains and building materials to create a competitive market and control the enduring inflation.

Oba Akanbi stressed that it was necessary to open the borders for at least six months to checkmate local producers sabotaging the economy. He however said the Niger Republic border should be left out.

The Oluwo urged the government to control the prices of grains and building materials which can best be achieved by stopping export of the locally produced items and encouraging importation for certain periods of time.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads: "The inflation of food items is killing and calling for urgent action by the government. All borders should be opened excluding Niger Républic to control the skyrocketing prices of goods.

"President Bola Tinubu should permit importation of all food items except GMO products. Ban must specially be lifted on importation of rice and all types of grains."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.