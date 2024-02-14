Nigeria: NFF Seeks More Corporate Funding of Football

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called on corporate organisations to increase support to the federation to help develop football in the country.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau made the call when MTN Nigeria hosted the Super Eagles on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Super Eagles finished as runner up to the host country, Ivory Coast at the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Gusau said without finance the team would not have achieved what it achieved in the tournament.

"All of us today would have loved to be celebrating here with the trophy but unfortunately God knows why.

"We thank God at least as we heard from the captain this is the beginning of the new dawn as far as Nigerian football is concerned.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank MTN for their support and I hope that other corporate organisations will come up to see how they can support us the most.

"Without finances we cannot achieve what we have been able to achieve, so we need more corporate organisations to support us to build on what we have so far built," he said.

The chairman MTN Board of Directors, Prof. Ernest Ndukwe, said that MTN's support for the Eagles was its own way of giving back to the society.

"This is because MTN is a sport loving organisation. Over the years, we have always wanted to support the Super Eagles in various ways. MTN is fully committed to continuing the Super Eagles.

"We are building a nation where sports have a great role to play as a unifying force. So if we support sports, we are actually promoting unity among Nigerians," he said.