Nigeria: Afcon - Minister Hails Tinubu Over Mon Awards, Flats, Lands for Super Eagles

Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has extended profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bestowing the esteemed Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national honour on members of Super Eagles players and officials in recognition of their remarkable performance at the just concluded 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The minister also commended his FCT counterpart, Nyesom Wike, for gifting the players and officials apartments and a plot of land each in Abuja.

"President Tinubu's gesture underscores the nation's deep appreciation for the tireless efforts and achievement of our Super Eagles. The team's courageous display in the last 30 days has not only brought pride and joy to the hearts of Nigerians but has also earned them a well-deserved place of honour in the annals of Nigerian sports history," Enoh said.

Senator Enoh, who led the players and officials of the senior men national football team to the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, yesterday, had the distinct honor of presenting the team to President Tinubu, marking a momentous occasion as the nation collectively celebrated the achievements of the football heroes.

"As we reflect on the Super Eagles' sterling performance," Minister Enoh emphasized, "let us remain inspired by their remarkable spirit and unity, embodying the essence of national pride and excellence. Their triumph serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for future generations of Nigerian athletes, reminding us of the boundless potential that lies within our great nation."

Senator Enoh in a statement by his special assistant on media, Diana-Mary Nsan, also extended his heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering support and encouragement of Nigerian sports, reaffirming the government's commitment to the development and advancement of sports at all levels.