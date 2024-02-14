Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks Confirmation of Tadese As NPC Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded to the Senate a request for confirmation of the nomination of Hon. Amidu Tadese Raheem from Osun State, as Commissioner in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Tinubu, in a letter seeking for Tadese's confirmation, said the request was made in accordance with the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The letter was read to Senators at plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday. The President, therefore, sought expeditious consideration and approval of the request.

"Whilst hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration," he said.

The nominee, Amidu Tadese Raheem, is a University don and the current Head of Department of Public Administration, Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State.

He hails from the prestigious Tadese Royal Family in Iwo, Osun State and holds a Bachelor's Degree (Pol Science) from Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife and another one on Arts and Education from the University of Ilorin before topping them with Master's of Public Administration (MPA), Master's of Science in Public Administration and PhD (Public Administration) of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile- Ife.

Upon the creation of Osun State from the old Oyo State, Prince Amidu Tadese contested and won a seat in the Osun State House of Assembly to represent Iwo Constituency 1 in 1992. He later emerged Chief Whip of the State Assembly.