Nigeria: NFF Decries Online Attacks On Iwobi

The Nigeria Football Federation has condemned in its entirety the cyber attacks on Super Eagles' midfielder Alex Iwobi, saying the virulent attacks on the player are uncalled-for given his commitment and dedication to duty for homeland over the years.

"Alex Iwobi does not deserve these attacks. He has a record of utmost dedication to duty and a remarkable attitude of giving his all on international duty. We cannot suddenly forget the great moments he has made on duty for Nigeria, like scoring that goal against Zambia in Uyo that qualified Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"We are talking about someone who is actually the seventh most-capped Nigerian footballer in history. With 76 caps, Alex Iwobi has nothing to prove to anyone about his patriotic fervour and dedication to duty for Nigeria. Please let us show him love and not hatred," NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire appealed on Tuesday.

Iwobi is behind only Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, Joseph Yobo, John Mikel Obi, Nwankwo Kanu and Mudashiru Babatunde Lawal (of blessed memory) in the record of most caps for Nigeria, and has travelled to different countries and continents to defend the green-white-green for about eight years now.

He has featured for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia in 2018 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 (Egypt), 2021 (Cameroon) and Cõte d'Ivoire (2023).