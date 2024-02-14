Nigeria: Kalu, Ogba, Elegbeleye, Runsewe Top Sv Awards Nominees

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and chairman of the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) board, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye headlined the nominees for different awards categories by the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards.

Former Athletic Federation Nigeria (AFN) president, Chief Solomon Ogba and Otunba Segun Runsewe were also named.

The nominees were rolled out yesterday at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos by the chairman of the organising committee, Adekunle Salami. Salami said his committee took pains to ensure that only those truly deserving made the final list.

For the Icon category, Senator (Chief) Orji Uzor Kalu, Otunba Segun Runsewe OON, Chief Solomon Ogba, Rtn. Victor Ochei are on the cards while Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye is the only nominee for the administrator of the year category.

A total of 10 recipients are on the cards for the special recognition category. They are Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola (Executive Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA); Edington Kuejebola, Hajiya Zainab Saleh; Hon. Agboola Dabiri ; Gbenga Ojofeitimi ; Kunle Solaja ; Dr Uyi Akpata; Coach Sebastian Brodricks (Posthumous); Francis Orbih and Brila FM.

"We also have Jenkins Alumona in the innovative category, Hon Daniel Igali in the Integrity category while MTN, Tucan Energy and Nestle Nigeria are nominated for the corporate category.

"Remo Stars Complex stood out in the Best Facilities category (Private), just as Edo State Government got the nod on Best Facilities in the government category courtesy of the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Complex. Delta State will also be rewarded with the biggest investment in sports award.

There are also sports federation category and support for the Nigerian league category.

Salami explained that three new categories have been added to this year's edition: Innovative Award, Integrity Award and NPFL Awards (Coach of the Year, Player of the year, Referee of the Year and Media Officer of the year).

"The Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, has been an advocate of the strong Nigerian League and believes recognition of this nature will propel the actors to do better," he added.

The ceremony holds on Friday, March 1st, 2024 at the Prestigious EKO CLUB off Bode Thomas in Lagos under the Chairmanship of former Green Eagles Skipper, Dr Segun Odegbami.