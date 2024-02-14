Nigeria: FG Launches 'Techadvantage to Strengthen Socio-Economic Devt

The federal government has launched TechAdvantage Nigeria to propel the socio-economic development of the nation as well as boost economic prosperity, social inclusion and national pride for future generations.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, who launched the project in Abuja on Tuesday, said it is an ecosystem where apprentices connect with business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs learn from seasoned experts.

He noted that individuals can train and empower themselves through the academy, adding that customers can contact and hire skilled individuals through the jobs platform. He said that traders and startups can expand their reach through the online marketplace and technicians can share knowledge and collaborate.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Spokesman of the Ministry, Obed Atuora, said the Minister also said the initiative will unlock boundless potential of the people towards a future, powered by technology to transform the country into a technologically advanced nation.

He further stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda points to a clear vision in Nigeria where innovation fuels economic growth, empowers individuals and brings about a brighter future for all.

The minister reiterated that the Computer Village Model as a hub of ingenuity and entrepreneurship inspired the project and translates the best of this model into the spirit of collaboration, the drive to succeed and constant adaptation to technology which transits into an online ecosystem accessible to everyone in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To this end, Nnaji urged all Nigerians, particularly the young ones, youths professional and artisans to explore the TechAdvantage Nigeria online academy and equip themselves with the skills of tomorrow and seek opportunity through the platform to build their careers in Technology sector.

Earlier, the chief executive officer (CEO) of TechAdvantage Nigeria Amu Ogbeide said the project is an initiative that seeks to take the successes of the Computer Village Business Model and scale them across the country.

He also said that Computer Village serves as a major support system for innovation and technology adoption across the country and a source of livelihood for many Nigerians which are being made possible through a business model that includes technical training and apprenticeship, business startup support and mentorship.

Speaking, the director general, National Centre for Technology Management, Dr. Olushola Segun Odunsanya, explained that the launch of TechAdvantage is the beginning of the transformation of the Nigerian economy and the way to grow the economy of any nation is through cultural practices of that nation.

He further said that the nation has a culture of apprenticeship, where youths are sent to learn a trade and graduate to become business owners, adding that TechAdvantage is designed for the same purpose, the statement added.