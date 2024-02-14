Nigeria: 1 Killed, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Yobe Community

14 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Jirgi

Over 100 houses have been burnt in a reprisal attack by suspected herdsmen on Gurjaja community in Fika local government of Yobe State.

Witnesses said the herdsmen first attacked the residents of the community and killed one Abubakar Usman and burnt several houses.

An official source said two weeks ago, some herdsmen killed three residents of Gurjaja village and the community retaliated and killed two Fulani.

The source said the herdsmen returned and burnt down the entire community.

He said, "As I am speaking to you, nobody is in the village. Everybody ran away including the elderly men and women."

According to him, the rampaging herdsmen stormed Gurjaja community at night, razed down the houses and burnt some farm produce.

A resident, Mallam Abubakar Ustaz, said, " I want to tell you that yesterday evening I saw many Fulani coming from different directions.

They mobilised themselves in the night and attacked the Gurjaja community where Abubakar Usman was killed, several houses and foodstuffs were burnt."

LEADERSHIP gathered that the state commissioner of police has deployed more police personnel to prevent the escalation of the crisis.

