Nigeria: Ebonyi South - I'm a Lucky Man, I Won't Fail, Says Umahi's Successor

The newly sworn in Senator representing Ebonyi South in the National Assembly, Prof. Anthony Okorie Ani, has described himself as a lucky man, assuring his people that he won't fail them.

Ani stated this during a reception organised in his honour on Tuesday night, which had in attendance the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ebonyi State and his erstwhile colleagues from the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

Prof. Ani replaces Umahi as Ebonyi South Senator in the 10th Senate following the appointment of the latter as Minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Ani, who said he has never failed any subject in life, added that he will not fail Ebonyi South people who sent him to the National Assembly.

"I am a lucky man. Very lucky. All I have to say is that I am grateful," Ani said while acknowledging the role played by the Minister of Works Umahi for his emergence as a Senator.

"You will live long to reap the benefits that are found in this life," Ani prayed for Umahi while also thanking his former colleagues from the University of Maiduguri.

"More importantly, let me thank the Governor of Ebonyi State, who in his magnanimity supported my nomination with money and everything. I will forever be grateful. I received a lot of assistance, encouragement.

"Let me pledge that I will not disappoint the trust you repose in me. I will do my best. In all I do, I always put in my best. I will perform. Since I was born, I've never failed any exam, I've never failed any subject. I can't fail now," Ani assured Ebonyi South people.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said in life, everyone came with his or her destiny, adding that God has taken Senator Ani to his destiny.

"God is a good, He can change your destiny for you. Let me thank the Governor of Ebonyi State for leading Ani to his destiny. I am very happy that the person replacing me (in the Senate) is a Professor. It shows respect. For all that the governor did to run the election successfully, we thank God almighty.

"You people have reaffirmed that Ebonyi is APC, no more, no less. God that has started this work with you will lead you. I pledge to support you and also do the legwork for your rightful position to be given to you in the Senate," Umahi said.

Also speaking, Prof. Ani's colleague at the University of Maiduguri who was employed the same day with him and posted to the same department, Prof. Patrick Kwaghe, said some people in Nigeria have been celebrating idiots with political offices, adding that for voting his colleague into the Senate, Ebonyi South is now changing the narrative about Nigeria.

"I want to celebrate the people of Ebonyi. Nigeria has been celebrating idiots but the Ebonyi people brought in an excellent man. What happened in Ebonyi South will spread over Nigeria," Prof Kwaghe said while urging Ani not to fail his people.

"Professor, don't fail your people. You have been an excellent man. We are praying for you, and you will succeed. Former students of the University of Maiduguri will organize another reception for you," Kwaghe added.